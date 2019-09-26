Dr. Ira Shandles, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shandles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ira Shandles, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ira Shandles, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Shandles works at
Locations
Tampa Bay Podiatry Associates PA14310 N Dale Mabry Hwy Ste 180, Tampa, FL 33618 Directions (813) 960-0115Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great! I had numerous neuromas in my feet. Over the course of about 18 months the neuromas were treated with shots. I am so happy to say he cured all my neuromas. I had about 5 of them between the two feet. I have been pain free from neuromas for 3 years!!
About Dr. Ira Shandles, DPM
- Podiatry
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1770502015
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shandles has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shandles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shandles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Shandles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shandles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shandles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shandles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.