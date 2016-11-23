Dr. Ira Seasholtz, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seasholtz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ira Seasholtz, DMD
Overview
Dr. Ira Seasholtz, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Ala.
Dr. Seasholtz works at
Locations
-
1
Comfort Care Dental1617 N Plaza Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 750-1063
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Seasholtz?
Amazing dentist and team!!! A pain free experience and excellent customer service. The front office ladies seem to know everyone that walks in the door. You are welcomed in such a warm, caring and comforting manner. I cannot believe I'm saying this, but I actually look forward to my next appointment.
About Dr. Ira Seasholtz, DMD
- Dentistry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1447414248
Education & Certifications
- University of Ala
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seasholtz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Seasholtz using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Seasholtz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seasholtz works at
463 patients have reviewed Dr. Seasholtz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seasholtz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seasholtz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seasholtz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.