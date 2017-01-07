Dr. Ira Schulman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schulman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ira Schulman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ira Schulman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
New York Critical Care Associates530 1st Ave Ste 9U, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-7751
Bart A Kummer MD111 Broadway Fl 2, New York, NY 10006 Directions (212) 263-9700Thursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Schulman always takes the time to explain and provide you with a clear, precise diagnosis without be a alarmist. He has a genuine concern for providing the best medical help for you. The first time I meet Dr. Schulman, I was being brought in to the emergency room at NYU and he has been my doctor for 15 years.
- Cardiology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Schulman has seen patients for Prinzmetal Angina, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schulman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
