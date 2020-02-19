See All Dermatologists in Delray Beach, FL
Dr. Ira Schlesinger, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ira Schlesinger, MD is a Dermatologist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Downstate Med Ctr and is affiliated with HCA Florida JFK North Hospital.

Dr. Schlesinger works at DERMATOLOGY AND SKIN CANCER CENTER in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cellulitis, Shaving of Skin Lesion and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ira Schlesinger,md,pa
    Ira Schlesinger,md,pa
4800 Linton Blvd Ste D500, Delray Beach, FL 33445
(561) 498-2028

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida JFK North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Sunshine Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 19, 2020
    I went to Dr. Schlesinger and he found a very early and superficial squamous cell on my face. Between the initial biopsy and the final treatment, I was completely happy. The office staff is superb!!! Dr. Schlesinger is my doc for life ,,,,
    Marc S. — Feb 19, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ira Schlesinger, MD
    About Dr. Ira Schlesinger, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 36 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1700892858
    Education & Certifications

    • Gulf South Institute For Medical and Surgical Dermatology
    • GULF SOUTH MEDICAL/SURGICAL INSTITUTE- DERMATOLOGY RESIDENCY
    • BETH ISRAEL/MOUNT SINAI MEDICAL CENTER
    • Downstate Med Ctr
    • Brooklyn College
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ira Schlesinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schlesinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schlesinger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schlesinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schlesinger works at DERMATOLOGY AND SKIN CANCER CENTER in Delray Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Schlesinger’s profile.

    Dr. Schlesinger has seen patients for Cellulitis, Shaving of Skin Lesion and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schlesinger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Schlesinger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schlesinger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schlesinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schlesinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

