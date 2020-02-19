Overview

Dr. Ira Schlesinger, MD is a Dermatologist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Downstate Med Ctr and is affiliated with HCA Florida JFK North Hospital.



Dr. Schlesinger works at DERMATOLOGY AND SKIN CANCER CENTER in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cellulitis, Shaving of Skin Lesion and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.