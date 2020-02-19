Dr. Ira Schlesinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schlesinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ira Schlesinger, MD
Overview
Dr. Ira Schlesinger, MD is a Dermatologist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Downstate Med Ctr and is affiliated with HCA Florida JFK North Hospital.
Locations
Ira Schlesinger,md,pa4800 Linton Blvd Ste D500, Delray Beach, FL 33445 Directions (561) 498-2028
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. Schlesinger and he found a very early and superficial squamous cell on my face. Between the initial biopsy and the final treatment, I was completely happy. The office staff is superb!!! Dr. Schlesinger is my doc for life ,,,,
About Dr. Ira Schlesinger, MD
- Dermatology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1700892858
Education & Certifications
- Gulf South Institute For Medical and Surgical Dermatology
- GULF SOUTH MEDICAL/SURGICAL INSTITUTE- DERMATOLOGY RESIDENCY
- BETH ISRAEL/MOUNT SINAI MEDICAL CENTER
- Downstate Med Ctr
- Brooklyn College
- Dermatology
Dr. Schlesinger works at
