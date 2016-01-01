Dr. Ira Savetsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Savetsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ira Savetsky, MD
Overview
Dr. Ira Savetsky, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Ira Savetsky, MD737 Park Ave Apt 1C, New York, NY 10021 Directions (213) 300-9863Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ira Savetsky, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1871883421
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Savetsky has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Savetsky accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Savetsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
