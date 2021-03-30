Overview

Dr. Ira Roth, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Roth works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology - Midtown, 59th Street in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Ectasia and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.