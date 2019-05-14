See All Psychiatrists in Charleston, SC
Dr. Ira Rosenshein, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (29)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ira Rosenshein, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Rosenshein works at Charleston Counseling Assocs in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Charla Mceachin LLC
    1030 Jenkins Rd Ste A, Charleston, SC 29407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 766-8820

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MUSC Health University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation

Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Autism
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    May 14, 2019
    My husband and I would certainly give Dr. Rosenshein a five star rating. He was kind and insighful as he guided us through difficult years with a family member who was seriously ill. We shall always be grateful to him. He was a marvelous teacher. And, we really liked his dog who loved pizza!
    — May 14, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ira Rosenshein, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1568497394
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ira Rosenshein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenshein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rosenshein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosenshein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rosenshein works at Charleston Counseling Assocs in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. Rosenshein’s profile.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenshein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenshein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenshein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenshein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

