Overview

Dr. Ira Rosenshein, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Rosenshein works at Charleston Counseling Assocs in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.