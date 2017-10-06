See All Plastic Surgeons in Fall River, MA
Dr. Ira Rex, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ira Rex, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Brown University / Alpert Medical School.

Dr. Rex works at Dr. Ira Rex in Fall River, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Ira Rex
    10 N Main 3 Fl St Ste 3B, Fall River, MA 02720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 674-6100
  2. 2
    Ira H Rex III MD
    10 N Main St, Fall River, MA 02720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 674-6100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Gynecomastia
Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Gynecomastia
Skin Cancer

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 06, 2017
    I have had a breast augmentation in June and just had my three month exam happy to say I am healing beautifully. The staff and doctor were extremely helpful with my final decision and constant scheduling for double and triple takes. The hospital visit was just as wonderful with patient nurses and warm hands. My results are amazing !!! I went from an A cup to a C (330 CC each breast). I will be referring Dr. Rex to any and all who consider this procedure.
    Fall River, MA — Oct 06, 2017
    About Dr. Ira Rex, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1609870112
    Education & Certifications

    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    • Hartford Hosp
    • Brown University / Alpert Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ira Rex, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rex is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rex has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rex has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rex. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rex.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rex, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rex appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

