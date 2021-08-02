Dr. Perszyk has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ira Perszyk, MD
Overview
Dr. Ira Perszyk, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MERITCARE HOSPITAL CONSORTIUM.
Dr. Perszyk works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Atlanta Campus1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 851-8000
-
2
Atlanta Ophthalmology Associates5730 Glenridge Dr, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (404) 252-1194
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Perszyk?
My impression of the in depth eye exam was very favorable. Michelle and the doctor were very thorough and pleasant. Kara the young lady who helped us with glasses was very professional and helpful.
About Dr. Ira Perszyk, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1508278268
Education & Certifications
- NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MERITCARE HOSPITAL CONSORTIUM
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perszyk accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perszyk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perszyk works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Perszyk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perszyk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perszyk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perszyk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.