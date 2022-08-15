Dr. Pearlstine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
- FindCare
- Family Doctors
- FL
- Port St Lucie
- Dr. Ira Pearlstine, MD
Dr. Ira Pearlstine, MD
Overview
Dr. Ira Pearlstine, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.
Dr. Pearlstine works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Heart and Family Health Institute537 Nw Lake Whitney Pl, Port St Lucie, FL 34986 Directions (772) 335-9600
-
2
Preserve Health MD561 NW Lake Whitney Pl Ste 104, Port St Lucie, FL 34986 Directions (772) 252-1425
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Tuberculosis Screening
- View other providers who treat Worker's Compensation Evaluations
- View other providers who treat VAP Lipid Testing
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Allergic Conjunctivitis
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Allergies
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Ankle Sprains and Strains
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Bedsores
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Blood Allergy Testing
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Bronchiectasis
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Contact Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Depression
- View other providers who treat Depressive Disorders
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Counseling
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diagnostic Imaging
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Drug Allergy Testing
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
- View other providers who treat Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat High Cholesterol
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Leg and Foot Ulcers
- View other providers who treat Limb Cramp
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat McMurray's Test
- View other providers who treat Memory Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hands
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Patch Testing
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
- View other providers who treat Polymyositis
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Postnasal Drip
- View other providers who treat Proteinuria
- View other providers who treat Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
- View other providers who treat Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Skin Screenings
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Symptomatic Menopause
- View other providers who treat Throat Pain
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Pearlstine?
My husband had an issue and after 5 months and after seeing countless specialist's Dr Pearlstine figured it out. He is now symptom free and feeling great. Dr pearlstine is one of the best doctors I ever met. He actually listens and he cares.
About Dr. Ira Pearlstine, MD
- Family Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1356393912
Education & Certifications
- Bayfront Med Center
- BAYFRONT MEDICAL CENTER
- Medical University of South Carolina
- University of South Carolina
- Family Practice
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pearlstine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pearlstine works at
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Pearlstine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pearlstine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pearlstine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pearlstine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.