Overview

Dr. Ira Parsons, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Portsmouth, NH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Exeter Hospital, Frisbie Memorial Hospital, Huggins Hospital, Portsmouth Regional Hospital, Wentworth-Douglass Hospital and York Hospital.



Dr. Parsons works at The Knee , Hip and Shoulder Center in Portsmouth, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.