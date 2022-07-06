Dr. Ira Parsons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parsons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ira Parsons, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ira Parsons, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Portsmouth, NH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Exeter Hospital, Frisbie Memorial Hospital, Huggins Hospital, Portsmouth Regional Hospital, Wentworth-Douglass Hospital and York Hospital.
Dr. Parsons works at
Locations
-
1
The Knee Hip & Shoulder Assoc.333 Borthwick Ave Ste 301, Portsmouth, NH 03801 Directions (603) 431-5858
Hospital Affiliations
- Exeter Hospital
- Frisbie Memorial Hospital
- Huggins Hospital
- Portsmouth Regional Hospital
- Wentworth-Douglass Hospital
- York Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parsons?
Dr. Parsons is extremely talented. He has been very helpful with his treatment plan. Been to other doctors in my past travels, none compare. Truly gifted...Honest and conservative!
About Dr. Ira Parsons, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1689693152
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW SOUTH WALES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- University Health Center of Pittsburgh
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Georgetown University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parsons has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parsons accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parsons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parsons works at
Dr. Parsons has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parsons on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Parsons. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parsons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parsons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parsons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.