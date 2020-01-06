Dr. Pardo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ira Pardo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ira Pardo, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Dr. Pardo works at
Locations
Pardo Forstot Baca Alboukrek P.A.5162 Linton Blvd Ste 101, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 368-5611
Rheumatology Associates of S Florida1050 NW 15th St Ste 212A, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 368-5611
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Great person and warm bed-side manner. One of the top rhematologists in the country but is down to earth and caring. More than 15 years he listens to my incessant complaining with empathy. Good natured and his office staff adores him. Office staff is very nice too.
About Dr. Ira Pardo, MD
- Rheumatology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1659474443
Education & Certifications
- Hosp of Penn
- Kings County Hospital Center
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pardo has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Osteopenia and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pardo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pardo speaks Spanish.
