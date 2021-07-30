See All Ophthalmologists in Lancaster, CA
Dr. Ira Opatowsky, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ira Opatowsky, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lancaster, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital, Palmdale Regional Medical Center and Ridgecrest Regional Hospital.

Dr. Opatowsky works at AV Eyecare in Lancaster, CA with other offices in Ridgecrest, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract, Trichiasis and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ira E Opatowsky MD Inc.
    42543 8th St W Ste 101, Lancaster, CA 93534 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 726-5329
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Ridgecrest Office
    1409 N Norma St, Ridgecrest, CA 93555 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 948-4373

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Antelope Valley Hospital
  • Palmdale Regional Medical Center
  • Ridgecrest Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cataract
Trichiasis
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Treatment frequency



Cataract Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Polar Cataract 2 Chevron Icon
Antifungal Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract - Alopecia - Sclerodactyly Chevron Icon
Cataract - Ataxia - Deafness Chevron Icon
Cataract - Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cataract - Congenital Ichthyosis Chevron Icon
Cataract - Microcornea Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cataract Congenital Dominant Non Nuclear Chevron Icon
Cataract Dental Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cataract, Microphthalmia - Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Palsy Chevron Icon
Eye Patch Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma - Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Glaucoma in Phacomatoses Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hazy Vision Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Low Vision Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scatter Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vision Loss Chevron Icon
Visual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Visual Field Loss Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 30, 2021
    Listen!!!! I am a 58 year old woman who had a cataract procedure done by Dr. Opatowsky. The doctor and staff at this office and Surgery Center is to be credited for a JOB WELL DONE! The patience of the doctor and staff during and after the procedure was First Class! I would recommend Dr Opatowsky to ANYONE seeking eye care and surgery. Did I mention the staff was Fantabulous! Did I mention the Doctor was Fantabulous!! YES!! Do yourselves a favor, go see em!!
    C B — Jul 30, 2021
    About Dr. Ira Opatowsky, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese
    NPI Number
    • 1659374445
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of California San Diego Med Center
    Internship
    • Mercy Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California at Davis
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
