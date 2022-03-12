Dr. Ira Merkel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merkel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ira Merkel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ira Merkel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Digestive Disease Center of New Jersey33 Clyde Rd Ste 105-106, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (609) 322-8794
Digestive Disease Center of New Jersey810 Ryders Ln, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (732) 806-5433
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
I've been a patient of Dr Merkel for 15 years. He's simply the best!
- University Pittsburgh Presby Hosp
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Merkel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Merkel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Merkel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Merkel has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Merkel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Merkel speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Merkel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merkel.
