Overview

Dr. Ira Mayer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.



Dr. Mayer works at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.