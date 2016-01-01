Dr. Ira Mayer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mayer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ira Mayer, MD
Overview
Dr. Ira Mayer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Ira Edward Mayer MD4802 10th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 891-0100
-
2
Melvin Rothberger MD LLC575 Kings Hwy, Brooklyn, NY 11223 Directions (718) 891-0100
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ira Mayer, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Yiddish
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School Of Med
- NY Med Coll-Metro Hosp
- New York Medical College
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mayer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mayer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mayer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mayer has seen patients for Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mayer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mayer speaks Yiddish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mayer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mayer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mayer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.