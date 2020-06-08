Dr. Ira Lieber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lieber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ira Lieber, MD
Overview
Dr. Ira Lieber, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Hahnemann Medical College|Hahnemann University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest.
Locations
Texas Cardiology Associates of Houston800 Peakwood Dr Ste 6C, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (281) 417-4654Tuesday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSundayClosed
Texas Cardiology Associates of Houston2627 Chestnut Ridge Dr Ste 100, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (281) 805-3648Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lieber is one of the few doctors that still really cares about his patients and takes whatever time is necessary to answer all questions, explain procedures and explains the treatment options. I highly recommend Dr. Lieber to anyone having heart issues.
About Dr. Ira Lieber, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Med Center|University Of California|University Of California Irvine Med Center
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- University of Texas Affiliated Hospitals|University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- Hahnemann Medical College|Hahnemann University School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
