Dr. Ira Lefkof, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lefkof is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ira Lefkof, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ira Lefkof, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.
Locations
Memorial Same Day Surgery Centers4470 Sheridan St, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (949) 852-3400
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Today was my first visit. Dr. Lefkof and staff were courteous and took their time explaining all information. I had to wait about half an hour but he did not rush through my exam. So far, I would recommend him as a gastroenterologist!!
About Dr. Ira Lefkof, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1053344820
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lefkof has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lefkof accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lefkof has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lefkof has seen patients for Gastritis, Hernia, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lefkof on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lefkof. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lefkof.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lefkof, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lefkof appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.