Dr. Ira Kumar, MD

Pediatrics
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Ira Kumar, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Olympia Fields, IL. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK.

Dr. Kumar works at Dr Mary Burke, MD in Olympia Fields, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tajudeen Ogbara M.d. Sc
    3700 W 203rd St Ste 201, Olympia Fields, IL 60461 (708) 679-2370

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 12, 2017
    Dr.Kumar is a amazing doctor. She has been my son doctor since he was 6 months and he is now 12, so years. She is very attentive and she truly cares about each patient. I followed Dr.Kumar from the Well Group. My son had really bad stomach pain and it turned out that his testicles were twisted.She caught it right away and he was rushed to surgery. I don't think any other doctor would have caught it. Every time I call about symptoms for one of my two children she tells me to bring them in asap.
    Nicole C. in Illinois — Dec 12, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ira Kumar, MD

    Pediatrics
    English, Hindi
    1528026432
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ira Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Kumar works at Dr Mary Burke, MD in Olympia Fields, IL. View the full address on Dr. Kumar's profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

