Overview

Dr. Ira Krafchin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in South Abington Township, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Regional Hospital Of Scranton.



Dr. Krafchin works at Ira Krafchin MD PC in South Abington Township, PA with other offices in Scranton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.