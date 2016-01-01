See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Morton Grove, IL
Dr. Ira Kornblatt, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
2.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ira Kornblatt, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Morton Grove, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Kornblatt works at Illinois Bone & Joint Institute in Morton Grove, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Morton Grove Office
    9000 Waukegan Rd Ste 200, Morton Grove, IL 60053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 375-3000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon

Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

2.4
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
About Dr. Ira Kornblatt, MD

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 47 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1447202403
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ira Kornblatt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kornblatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kornblatt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kornblatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kornblatt works at Illinois Bone & Joint Institute in Morton Grove, IL. View the full address on Dr. Kornblatt’s profile.

Dr. Kornblatt has seen patients for Knee Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kornblatt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kornblatt. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kornblatt.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kornblatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kornblatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

