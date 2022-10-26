Overview

Dr. Ira Klonsky, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Valley Stream, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.



Dr. Klonsky works at Champaign Dental Group in Valley Stream, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia, Intestinal Obstruction and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.