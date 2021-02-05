Overview

Dr. Ira Keselman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Eatontown, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED|Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.



Dr. Keselman works at New Jersey Urologic Institute in Eatontown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

