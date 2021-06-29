Dr. Ira Harmon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harmon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ira Harmon, MD
Overview
Dr. Ira Harmon, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital.
Dr. Harmon works at
Locations
Accucare of North Florida Inc.5685 NORWOOD AVE, Jacksonville, FL 32208 Directions (904) 765-8838
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I feel he one of the best doctors in his profession with a great staff he takes very good care of my mother and also me and my other two brothers and nephew he really care about his patients
About Dr. Ira Harmon, MD
- Nephrology
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Dr. Harmon works at
