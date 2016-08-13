Dr. Ira Handler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Handler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ira Handler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ira Handler, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Butler, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Butler Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Handler works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pbs Mental Health Associates PC901 E Brady St Ste 103, Butler, PA 16001 Directions (724) 282-1627
Hospital Affiliations
- Butler Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Handler?
First time treatment. Dr Handler was prompt, personable, professional and thorough. He followed up by writing a letter of recommendation to our PCP.
About Dr. Ira Handler, MD
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1861400889
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York at Buffalo
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Handler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Handler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Handler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Handler works at
Dr. Handler has seen patients for Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Handler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Handler. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Handler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Handler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Handler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.