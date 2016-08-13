Overview

Dr. Ira Handler, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Butler, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Butler Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Handler works at PBS Mental Health Associates in Butler, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.