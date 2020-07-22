Overview

Dr. Ira Grossman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Plains, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.



Dr. Grossman works at Urology Associates Of Kingston in Plains, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.