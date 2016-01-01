See All Neurologists in Orlando, FL
Overview

Dr. Ira Goodman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Goodman works at Samuel M Clawser III MD in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Samuel M Clawser III MD
    100 W Gore St Ste 406, Orlando, FL 32806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Sudoscan
Memory Evaluation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Sudoscan
Memory Evaluation

Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Neurodegenerative Diseases Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ira Goodman, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841260734
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Shands Teach Hosp
    Internship
    • ORMC
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Pennsylvania
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ira Goodman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goodman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goodman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goodman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goodman works at Samuel M Clawser III MD in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Goodman’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goodman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goodman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

