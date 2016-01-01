Dr. Ira Goodman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goodman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ira Goodman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Locations
Samuel M Clawser III MD100 W Gore St Ste 406, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ira Goodman, MD
- Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Shands Teach Hosp
- ORMC
- Medical College of Pennsylvania
- Neurology
Dr. Goodman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goodman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goodman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goodman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goodman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.