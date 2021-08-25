Dr. Ira Goldstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ira Goldstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Ira Goldstein, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Newark, NJ. They completed their fellowship with University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
Dr. Goldstein works at
Locations
Rutgers Health Neurosurgery90 Bergen St, Newark, NJ 07103 Directions (973) 972-2323
Hospital Affiliations
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have had four surgeries by Dr. Goldstein & will have the fifth next month. I do not let anyone else touch my Spine but him. I would even travel to another State if that was the case, to be seen by him. He is EXCELLENT as a doctor & as a person. I highly recommend Dr. Ira Goldstein!
About Dr. Ira Goldstein, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1427088590
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine-Bronx (New York)
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Goldstein works at
