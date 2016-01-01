Dr. Ira Garoon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garoon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ira Garoon, MD
Overview
Dr. Ira Garoon, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Des Plaines, IL. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.
Dr. Garoon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ira Garoon M.d.9301 Golf Rd Ste 106, Des Plaines, IL 60016 Directions (847) 294-0080
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garoon?
About Dr. Ira Garoon, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1609994441
Education & Certifications
- Mass Ee
- Michael Reese Hospital and Medical Center
- University of Miami Hospital
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garoon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garoon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garoon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garoon works at
Dr. Garoon has seen patients for Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garoon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Garoon speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Garoon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garoon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garoon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garoon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.