Dr. Ira Galin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ira Galin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ira Galin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
Dr. Galin works at
Locations
-
1
Norwalk Hospital34 Maple St, Norwalk, CT 06850 Directions (203) 739-7155Tuesday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
2
Danbury Office of Physician Services PC111 Osborne St Ste 131, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 739-6037
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Network
- Connecticare
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Galin?
Dr. Galin is a fantastic cardiologist, and a fantastic person. He is one of the most friendly, kind doctors that I have ever encountered. He saw me in my room at Danbury hospital, after I had 4 stents inserted in my right heart artery. He put me totally at ease. On follow up at his office a week later, he was super nice, super personable, and assured me that I would be perfectly kind. A true gentleman, and super knowledeable Doctor!
About Dr. Ira Galin, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1588701585
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mt Sinai Hospital
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- University of Connecticut
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Galin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Galin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Galin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Galin works at
Dr. Galin has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Aortic Ectasia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Galin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Galin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.