Dr. Ira Freilich, MD
Overview
Dr. Ira Freilich, MD is a Dermatologist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College.
Locations
Aqua Medical Spa1474 Market St, Tallahassee, FL 32312 Directions (888) 417-4531
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ira Freilich, MD
- Dermatology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1427081496
Education & Certifications
- Ohio St U|Wayne St U
- Mercy Hosp Pittsburgh
- Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freilich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freilich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freilich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freilich has seen patients for Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freilich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Freilich. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freilich.
