Dr. Ira Fisch, MD is a Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They completed their fellowship with St Marys Spine Ctr & SpineCare



Dr. Fisch works at OrthoBethesda in Bethesda, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Back Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.