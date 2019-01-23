See All Allergists & Immunologists in New York, NY
Dr. Ira Finegold, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4 (7)
Accepting new patients
59 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ira Finegold, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University of Chicago School of Medicine.

Dr. Finegold works at Allergy Care Of Manhattan in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Animal Allergies, Allergic Rhinitis and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vr Allergy and Asthma Care Pllc
    121 E 60th St Apt 4C, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 758-4633

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots for Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 23, 2019
    at first I was upset that I had to wait for my appointment. But when I got into the office with the doctor I realized why. He took the time to listen to me and gave me attention. I wish more doctors were like this. I was not rushed out of his office to see the next one. I was treated like a human not just a dollar sign.
    — Jan 23, 2019
    About Dr. Ira Finegold, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ira Finegold, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finegold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Finegold has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Finegold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Finegold works at Allergy Care Of Manhattan in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Finegold’s profile.

    Dr. Finegold has seen patients for Animal Allergies, Allergic Rhinitis and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Finegold on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Finegold. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finegold.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Finegold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Finegold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

