Dr. Fine has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ira Fine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ira Fine, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lutherville Timonium, MD. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center.
Dr. Fine works at
Locations
-
1
Falls Medical Specialists10753 Falls Rd Ste 225, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Directions (410) 583-2828
Hospital Affiliations
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fine?
About Dr. Ira Fine, MD
- Rheumatology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1922079599
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fine works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Fine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.