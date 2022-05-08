See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Delray Beach, FL
Internal Medicine
3.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Ira Fine, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U Paris VII, France.

Dr. Fine works at The Arrhythmia Center of South Florida in Delray Beach, FL with other offices in Boynton Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Arrhythmia Center of South Florida
    5329 W Atlantic Ave Ste 204, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 375-8800
    Ira M Fine MD
    10075 S Jog Rd Ste 202, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 740-3537

Cardiovascular Disease Counseling
Malaise and Fatigue
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
    • Aetna

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 08, 2022
    Dr Fine always goes above and beyond for his patients without hesitation. Dr Fine stays current with any medical situation. It is a great comfort being in the care of Dr Ira Fine.
    MsPatty — May 08, 2022
    About Dr. Ira Fine, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 41 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1235166851
    • New York Hospital Medical Center of Queens
    • Booth Meml Med Center
    • U Paris VII, France
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ira Fine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fine has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Fine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

