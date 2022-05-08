Dr. Ira Fine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ira Fine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ira Fine, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U Paris VII, France.
Dr. Fine works at
Locations
-
1
Arrhythmia Center of South Florida5329 W Atlantic Ave Ste 204, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 375-8800
-
2
Ira M Fine MD10075 S Jog Rd Ste 202, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 740-3537
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Dr Fine always goes above and beyond for his patients without hesitation. Dr Fine stays current with any medical situation. It is a great comfort being in the care of Dr Ira Fine.
About Dr. Ira Fine, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English, French
- 1235166851
Education & Certifications
- New York Hospital Medical Center of Queens
- Booth Meml Med Center
- U Paris VII, France
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fine has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fine accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fine works at
Dr. Fine speaks French.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Fine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.