Dr. Ira Finch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ira Finch, MD
Overview
Dr. Ira Finch, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.
Dr. Finch works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Bay Imaging Consultants2125 Oak Grove Rd Ste 200, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (925) 296-7150
-
2
John Muir Medical Center Walnut Creek1601 Ygnacio Valley Rd, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (925) 296-7150
-
3
Bay Imaging Consultants Medical Group Inc175 Lennon Ln Ste 100, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (925) 296-7150
Hospital Affiliations
- Concord Medical Center
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Finch?
About Dr. Ira Finch, MD
- Diagnostic Radiology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1366472912
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Finch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Finch accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Finch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Finch works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Finch. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Finch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Finch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.