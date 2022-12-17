Overview

Dr. Ira Fenton, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Vernon Hills, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital and Vista Medical Center East.



Dr. Fenton works at Deerbrook Medical Associates in Vernon Hills, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Bursitis, Fibromyalgia and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.