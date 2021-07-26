Dr. Ira Evans, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ira Evans, MD
Overview
Dr. Ira Evans, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Middleton, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital, Lahey Hospital and Medical Center and North Shore Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Sports Medicine North147 S Main St, Middleton, MA 01949 Directions (978) 818-6350
-
2
Sports Medicine North Orthopaedic Surgery Inc.1 Orthopedics Dr Ste 2, Peabody, MA 01960 Directions (978) 818-6350
-
3
Sports Medicine North195 SCHOOL ST, Manchester, MA 01944 Directions (978) 818-6350
Hospital Affiliations
- Beverly Hospital
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Professional,answered all my questions, and a good man.
About Dr. Ira Evans, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1821076522
Education & Certifications
- Orthopedics Specialty Clinic
- Uconn Health Center
- Hartford Hospital
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- Yale University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Evans has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Evans accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Evans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Evans. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evans.
