Overview

Dr. Ira Epstein, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City North Hills.



Dr. Epstein works at North Texas Kidney Disease Associates in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in North Richland Hills, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria, Kidney Infection and Acute along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.