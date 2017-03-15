Dr. Cuttler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ira Cuttler, MD
Overview
Dr. Ira Cuttler, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Glassboro, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.
Dr. Cuttler works at
Locations
Inspira Medical Group1120 Delsea Dr N, Glassboro, NJ 08028 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Cuttler's awesome. I'm an RN and have to contact him for the patients I care for. Great guy, smart as a whip, fully into his profession. He comes well recommended!
About Dr. Ira Cuttler, MD
- Nephrology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1760462766
Education & Certifications
- Cooper University Health Care
- Cooper University Health Care
- Rutgers New Jersey Medical School
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
