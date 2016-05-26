Dr. Ira Cohen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ira Cohen, DPM
Overview
Dr. Ira Cohen, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Downey, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center, PIH Health Downey Hospital and Saint Francis Medical Center.
Dr. Cohen works at
Locations
-
1
Bellflower Downey Podiatry Center9901 PARAMOUNT BLVD, Downey, CA 90240 Directions (562) 923-0371
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakewood Regional Medical Center
- PIH Health Downey Hospital
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- LACare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cohen?
Dr. Cohen treated my ingrown toenail today, I hardly felt the shots and the actual procedure was done in less than a minute. Completely pain free. A highly skilled podiatrist, best minor surgery ever.
About Dr. Ira Cohen, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1033207915
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen works at
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cohen speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.