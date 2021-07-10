Dr. Ira Chatman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chatman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ira Chatman, MD
Overview
Dr. Ira Chatman, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Mountain Home, AR. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS OF CLEVELAND and is affiliated with Baxter Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Chatman works at
Locations
Interventional Pain Management - Mountain Home17 Medical Plz, Mountain Home, AR 72653 Directions (870) 508-5900
Hospital Affiliations
- Baxter Regional Medical Center
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
In all honesty, I was super nervous to go to my first appointment. I had never been to pain management at all. I was referred to them by my spine clinic, I had ACDF surgery last year, because I have an irritated nerve in my neck from a bad fall. So I got sent a new patient packet in the mail that was kind of...intimidating. I was confused on some of the questions just because I was not on any pain medicine other than over the counter ibuprofen. I did the best I could and went. It was an AWESOME experience! They were short staffed and the wait was a little long, but I did not mind in the least, and Dr. Chatman may not have been in the room very long, but he was kind and straightforward and helpful! I prefer not to take narcotics and he got me set up on alternative pain management. They had applied to my insurance for authorization on neck injections before my app but they were denied. At this visit, Dr. Chatman and a nurse reassured me they would take care of it, and reapllied.
About Dr. Ira Chatman, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1922073014
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS OF CLEVELAND
- Addiction Medicine and Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chatman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chatman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chatman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chatman works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Chatman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chatman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chatman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chatman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.