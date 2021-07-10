See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Mountain Home, AR
Dr. Ira Chatman, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Ira Chatman, MD

Pain Medicine
4 (21)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Ira Chatman, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Mountain Home, AR. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS OF CLEVELAND and is affiliated with Baxter Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Chatman works at Interventional Pain Management - Mountain Home in Mountain Home, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Interventional Pain Management - Mountain Home
    17 Medical Plz, Mountain Home, AR 72653 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (870) 508-5900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baxter Regional Medical Center
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Chatman?

    Jul 10, 2021
    In all honesty, I was super nervous to go to my first appointment. I had never been to pain management at all. I was referred to them by my spine clinic, I had ACDF surgery last year, because I have an irritated nerve in my neck from a bad fall. So I got sent a new patient packet in the mail that was kind of...intimidating. I was confused on some of the questions just because I was not on any pain medicine other than over the counter ibuprofen. I did the best I could and went. It was an AWESOME experience! They were short staffed and the wait was a little long, but I did not mind in the least, and Dr. Chatman may not have been in the room very long, but he was kind and straightforward and helpful! I prefer not to take narcotics and he got me set up on alternative pain management. They had applied to my insurance for authorization on neck injections before my app but they were denied. At this visit, Dr. Chatman and a nurse reassured me they would take care of it, and reapllied.
    Shawna Wegner — Jul 10, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ira Chatman, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ira Chatman, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Chatman to family and friends

    Dr. Chatman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Chatman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ira Chatman, MD.

    About Dr. Ira Chatman, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922073014
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS OF CLEVELAND
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Addiction Medicine and Anesthesiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ira Chatman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chatman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chatman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chatman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chatman works at Interventional Pain Management - Mountain Home in Mountain Home, AR. View the full address on Dr. Chatman’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Chatman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chatman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chatman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chatman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ira Chatman, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.