Dr. Bergman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ira Bergman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ira Bergman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Ira M Bergman MD1160 Park Ave # 1E, New York, NY 10128 Directions (212) 289-4128
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I've been seeing Dr. Bergman for several years and would strongly recommend him. He is a thoughtful listener and gives really good advice. He responds quickly to communication, it's easy to schedule remote appointments, and is always kind and helpful.
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1568566552
- Nyu Bellevue
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Hahnemann University
- SUNY Binghamton
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Bergman accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bergman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bergman has seen patients for Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bergman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Bergman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bergman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bergman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bergman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.