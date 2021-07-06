See All Psychiatrists in New York, NY
Dr. Ira Bergman, MD

Psychiatry
4 (52)
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ira Bergman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Bergman works at Ira M Bergman MD in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ira M Bergman MD
    1160 Park Ave # 1E, New York, NY 10128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 289-4128

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Anxiety
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Anxiety

Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder With Agorapobia Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Without Agorapobia Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Jul 06, 2021
    I've been seeing Dr. Bergman for several years and would strongly recommend him. He is a thoughtful listener and gives really good advice. He responds quickly to communication, it's easy to schedule remote appointments, and is always kind and helpful.
    Edward — Jul 06, 2021
    About Dr. Ira Bergman, MD

    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1568566552
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Nyu Bellevue
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Hahnemann University
    Undergraduate School
    • SUNY Binghamton
    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bergman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bergman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bergman works at Ira M Bergman MD in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Bergman’s profile.

    Dr. Bergman has seen patients for Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bergman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Bergman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bergman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bergman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bergman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

