Dr. Iqbal Sheikh, MD
Overview
Dr. Iqbal Sheikh, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.
Locations
Iqbal Sheikh MD180 S Broadway Ste 301, White Plains, NY 10605 Directions (914) 309-7717
Hospital Affiliations
- Westchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
I refer patients to Dr.Sheikh in need of psychotropic medications. He is excellent is diagnosing and treating patients with the utmost care and skill. Also, he is naturally therapeutic.
About Dr. Iqbal Sheikh, MD
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sheikh accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sheikh has seen patients for Group Psychotherapy, Tobacco Use Disorder and Personality Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheikh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheikh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheikh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheikh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheikh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.