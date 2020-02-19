Dr. Omarali has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iqbal Omarali, MD
Overview
Dr. Iqbal Omarali, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pleasanton, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care and Stanford Health Care Valleycare.
Dr. Omarali works at
Locations
-
1
Pleasanton Medical Group2324 Santa Rita Rd Ste 11, Pleasanton, CA 94566 Directions (925) 417-7505
-
2
Pleasanton Medical Group5924 Stoneridge Dr Ste 103, Pleasanton, CA 94588 Directions (925) 417-7505
-
3
San Ramon Regional Medical Center6001 Norris Canyon Rd, San Ramon, CA 94583 Directions (925) 417-7505
Hospital Affiliations
- Stanford Health Care
- Stanford Health Care Valleycare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Omarali?
I saw Dr. Iqbal Omarali for about 20 years and only stopped because I moved out of state. In my 66 years I've seen a great many doctors because of congenital heart disease. Dr. Omarali always worked with me as a partner to develop the best treatment options for me. He was always willing to explain how things worked and what recommended procedures would entail. He was always gentle, kind, and friendly. He eventually evolved into being our family doctor, treating myself, my wife and, on occasion, our daughter. His staff are capable and friendly, some of the very best I have ever encountered. Dr. Omarali is simply the best doctor I have ever had and I most heartily recommend him.
About Dr. Iqbal Omarali, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English, French
- 1588758148
Education & Certifications
- ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Omarali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Omarali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Omarali works at
Dr. Omarali has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Omarali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Omarali speaks French.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Omarali. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Omarali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Omarali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Omarali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.