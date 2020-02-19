Overview

Dr. Iqbal Omarali, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pleasanton, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care and Stanford Health Care Valleycare.



Dr. Omarali works at Pleasanton Medical Group in Pleasanton, CA with other offices in San Ramon, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.