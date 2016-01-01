See All Family Doctors in Southfield, MI
Dr. Iqbal Nasir, MD

Family Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
66 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Iqbal Nasir, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 66 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Nasir works at Iqbal Nasir MD PC in Southfield, MI with other offices in Hamtramck, MI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Iqbal Nasir MD PC
    18161 W 13 Mile Rd Ste D4, Southfield, MI 48076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 901-1111
  2. 2
    Childrens Clinic of Michigan
    3120 Carpenter St Ste 209, Hamtramck, MI 48212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 366-0790

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
About Dr. Iqbal Nasir, MD

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 66 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1639261696
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Iqbal Nasir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nasir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Nasir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Nasir has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nasir.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nasir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nasir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

