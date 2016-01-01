Dr. Iqbal Khan II, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Iqbal Khan II, DPM
Dr. Iqbal Khan II, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in McHenry, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.
Tricounty Foot & Ankle Centers Ltd.4310 W Crystal Lake Rd Ste F, McHenry, IL 60050 Directions (815) 363-3223
Tri County Medical LLC7611 Pershing Blvd, Kenosha, WI 53142 Directions (262) 697-3668
- 3 36735 N Il Route 83 Ste D1, Lake Villa, IL 60046 Directions (847) 356-3338
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
About Dr. Iqbal Khan II, DPM
- Podiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Khan II has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.