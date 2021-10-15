See All General Surgeons in Atlanta, GA
Super Profile

Dr. Iqbal Garcha, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (59)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Iqbal Garcha, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.

Dr. Garcha works at Georgia Perinatal Consultants in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Alpharetta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Atlanta Campus
    1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 851-8000
  2. 2
    Surgical Specialists of Atlanta - Alpharetta
    3400 Old Milton Pkwy Ste A560, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 297-9707
    Monday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
  3. 3
    Surgical Specialists of Atlanta - Atlanta
    1100 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 410, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 847-0664
  4. 4
    Surgical Specialists of Atlanta - Midtown Atlanta
    1110 W Peachtree St NW Ste 1050, Atlanta, GA 30309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 847-0664

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital
  • Northside Hospital Forsyth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Inguinal Hernia
Lipomas
Umbilical Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Lipomas
Umbilical Hernia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Georgia
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 59 ratings
    Patient Ratings (59)
    5 Star
    (59)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 15, 2021
    Wonderful, caring Dr. Remarkable interpersonal skills, explains treatment in understandable manner.
    — Oct 15, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Iqbal Garcha, MD
    About Dr. Iqbal Garcha, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    • 1942269923
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Georgia Baptist Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Iqbal Garcha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Garcha has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Garcha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Garcha has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia and Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garcha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    59 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcha. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcha.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

