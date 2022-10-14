Dr. Chauhan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ipsita Chauhan, MD
Overview
Dr. Ipsita Chauhan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from SWAMI RAMANAND TEERTH MARATHWADA UNIVERSITY NANDED / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Chauhan works at
Locations
-
1
Flushing Hospital Medical Center4500 Parsons Blvd, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 670-5440
- 2 8900 Van Wyck Expy Bldg 2, Jamaica, NY 11418 Directions (718) 206-4210
-
3
TJH Medical services10323 114th St, South Richmond Hill, NY 11419 Directions (718) 674-6336
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chauhan?
She is the best, I have went to a few and literally stopped going to GYN for a while because I always feel rushed by the others, but Dr Ipsita was a sweetheart, sit and explained everything in details also she tries her best not for you to pay extra unlike the others I visited. I believe I found my GYN whom I will be sticking with.
About Dr. Ipsita Chauhan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1780084889
Education & Certifications
- SWAMI RAMANAND TEERTH MARATHWADA UNIVERSITY NANDED / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chauhan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chauhan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chauhan works at
Dr. Chauhan has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Gestational Diabetes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chauhan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Chauhan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chauhan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chauhan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chauhan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.