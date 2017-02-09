See All Neurosurgeons in Little Rock, AR
Overview

Dr. Ippei Takagi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Rush Medical College and is affiliated with Northwest Health- Porter.

Dr. Takagi works at Legacy Spine and Neurological Specialists, Little Rock, Arkansas in Little Rock, AR with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Legacy Spine and Neurological Specialists, Little Rock, Arkansas
    8201 Cantrell Rd Ste 265, Little Rock, AR 72227 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 661-0818
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Legacy Surgery Center
    5800 W 10th St Ste 205, Little Rock, AR 72204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 661-0077
  3. 3
    Khavkin Clinic Pllc
    653 N Town Center Dr Ste 602, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 888-1188
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwest Health- Porter

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Spinal Stenosis
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spinal Stenosis
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Takagi?

    Feb 09, 2017
    Dr Takagi and Dr Khavkin performed a TILF on me (spinal fusion covering two levels, i.e., L4 to L5 & L5 to S1) in November of 2016. Within a week of getting home from the hospital I noticed that all of the pain in my lower back, buttocks, and left leg had abated. Four weeks out of surgery I resumed my masters swimming workouts gradually as my physical therapy. Dr T and Dr K and their associates are a great team and I could not be more pleased with my care and the outcome from the surgery
    Thomas Mock in Henderson, NV — Feb 09, 2017
    About Dr. Ippei Takagi, MD

    Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Japanese
    NPI Number
    1619144391
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Rush University Medical Center
    Residency
    University of Chicago Medical Center
    Medical Education
    Rush Medical College
    Undergraduate School
    Northwestern University, Evanston, IL
    Board Certifications
    Neurosurgery
