Dr. Ippei Takagi, MD
Overview
Dr. Ippei Takagi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Rush Medical College and is affiliated with Northwest Health- Porter.
Locations
Legacy Spine and Neurological Specialists, Little Rock, Arkansas8201 Cantrell Rd Ste 265, Little Rock, AR 72227 Directions (501) 661-0818Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Legacy Surgery Center5800 W 10th St Ste 205, Little Rock, AR 72204 Directions (501) 661-0077
Khavkin Clinic Pllc653 N Town Center Dr Ste 602, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Directions (702) 888-1188Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Health- Porter
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Takagi and Dr Khavkin performed a TILF on me (spinal fusion covering two levels, i.e., L4 to L5 & L5 to S1) in November of 2016. Within a week of getting home from the hospital I noticed that all of the pain in my lower back, buttocks, and left leg had abated. Four weeks out of surgery I resumed my masters swimming workouts gradually as my physical therapy. Dr T and Dr K and their associates are a great team and I could not be more pleased with my care and the outcome from the surgery
About Dr. Ippei Takagi, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Japanese
- 1619144391
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- University of Chicago Medical Center
- Rush Medical College
- Northwestern University, Evanston, IL
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Takagi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Takagi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Takagi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Takagi speaks Japanese.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Takagi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Takagi.
