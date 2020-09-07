Dr. Melnik has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iouri Melnik, NP
Overview
Dr. Iouri Melnik, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Cernovickij Med Inst, Cernovey and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2323 W Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60622 Directions (773) 276-8600
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Melnik?
Very knowledgeable, accommodating and experienced medical professional. I had many visits with that doctor over the years and he always provided the most accurate medical advice for my personal medical needs.
About Dr. Iouri Melnik, NP
- Family Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1235113747
Education & Certifications
- St Mary of Nazareth Hospital Center
- Cernovickij Med Inst, Cernovey
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Melnik accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Melnik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Melnik speaks Polish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Melnik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melnik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Melnik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Melnik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.